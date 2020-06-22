All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1450 Albion Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1450 Albion Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1450 Albion Street

1450 North Albion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1450 North Albion Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

granite counters
carport
stainless steel
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
media room
Short term lease options available!!!

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Mayfair Hale will welcome you with 645 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a great room and an extra storage unit downstairs. You are sure to love the tons of natural light and the open floor plan! Parking for this property is reserved parking spot in a carport.

Within walking distance is City Park with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and the Denver Zoo! Also nearby are Bluebird Theater, Park Hill Branch Library, Downtown, Colfax, and many shopping/dining options including Cherry Creek, Trader Joes, Sprouts, and various boutiques. Just a short drive to Congress Park, Uptown, Cheesman Park, Stapleton, Park Hill, and more! Travel is easy with quick access to Colfax Ave, Colorado Blvd, and I-25.

Nearby schools include Palmer Elementary School, East High School, Johnson and Wales University, and Hill Campus of Arts and Sciences.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, and yard care including snow removal!

Short term lease options available!!!

Visit www.303rent.com to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Albion Street have any available units?
1450 Albion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Albion Street have?
Some of 1450 Albion Street's amenities include granite counters, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Albion Street currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Albion Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Albion Street pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Albion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1450 Albion Street offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Albion Street does offer parking.
Does 1450 Albion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Albion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Albion Street have a pool?
No, 1450 Albion Street does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Albion Street have accessible units?
No, 1450 Albion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Albion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 Albion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University