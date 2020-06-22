1450 Albion Street

Amenities

granite counters carport stainless steel media room extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking media room

Short term lease options available!!!



This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Mayfair Hale will welcome you with 645 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a great room and an extra storage unit downstairs. You are sure to love the tons of natural light and the open floor plan! Parking for this property is reserved parking spot in a carport.



Within walking distance is City Park with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and the Denver Zoo! Also nearby are Bluebird Theater, Park Hill Branch Library, Downtown, Colfax, and many shopping/dining options including Cherry Creek, Trader Joes, Sprouts, and various boutiques. Just a short drive to Congress Park, Uptown, Cheesman Park, Stapleton, Park Hill, and more! Travel is easy with quick access to Colfax Ave, Colorado Blvd, and I-25.



Nearby schools include Palmer Elementary School, East High School, Johnson and Wales University, and Hill Campus of Arts and Sciences.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, and yard care including snow removal!



Short term lease options available!!!



Visit www.303rent.com to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.