1450 Albion St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport coffee bar on-site laundry parking media room

Wonderful and Convenient 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Congress Park/Hale Neighborhood. Lease includes Water, Heat, Trash and Parking. Off Street, Reserved Carport parking space. Access to 32 sq ft of storage space. 1 block from National Jewish and minutes from Rose Medical Center campus. other close amenities include Sprouts, Trader Joes, Snooze!, Coffee shops, public transportation, Bluebird Theater.... and the List goes on.



The property has a secured entrance, hardwood floors, air conditioning, updated appliances, mountains views, on-site/shared laundry, professional landscaping and a large rooftop patio. Minutes to Downtown, Cherry Creek, Capital Hill, Colfax Business District, Stapleton, City Park, Zoo, Hospitals.



No Pets allowed per HOA policy. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



