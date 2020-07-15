All apartments in Denver
1450 Albion St

1450 Albion Street · (720) 715-8437
Location

1450 Albion Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit #304 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

Wonderful and Convenient 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Congress Park/Hale Neighborhood. Lease includes Water, Heat, Trash and Parking. Off Street, Reserved Carport parking space. Access to 32 sq ft of storage space. 1 block from National Jewish and minutes from Rose Medical Center campus. other close amenities include Sprouts, Trader Joes, Snooze!, Coffee shops, public transportation, Bluebird Theater.... and the List goes on.

The property has a secured entrance, hardwood floors, air conditioning, updated appliances, mountains views, on-site/shared laundry, professional landscaping and a large rooftop patio. Minutes to Downtown, Cherry Creek, Capital Hill, Colfax Business District, Stapleton, City Park, Zoo, Hospitals.

No Pets allowed per HOA policy. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: On-Site Laundry, Rooftop Deck, A/C, Great Views, Carport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Albion St have any available units?
1450 Albion St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Albion St have?
Some of 1450 Albion St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Albion St currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Albion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Albion St pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Albion St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1450 Albion St offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Albion St offers parking.
Does 1450 Albion St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Albion St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Albion St have a pool?
No, 1450 Albion St does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Albion St have accessible units?
No, 1450 Albion St does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Albion St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 Albion St does not have units with dishwashers.
