1445 Adams St 4

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage garage media room

Charming 2x1bath Condo 1st level w/ 1 garage spot! - Property Id: 183854



AVAIL NOW !!!!Two-bedroom ONE bath condo features a gorgeous real wood-burning fireplace, galley kitchen with granite counters and a dishwasher, good storage in kitchen, and one garage parking space! This garden-level home features hardwood floors, new carpet in the bedrooms, and two patio spaces, easy access to the garage. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and a Jack and Jill entrance to a beautifully updated custom-tile bathroom with a dual vanity. The second bedroom, ideal for a den, office, nursery, or guest room, includes full size stack-able washer/ dryer. This small 6-unit contemporary building is located a half-block off of Colfax Ave, and a short walk to the Bluebird Theater, Denver Biscuit Company, Sprouts, Tattered Cover, and just two-blocks to City Park! Bicycle storage available in front of garage parking space. Water, Sewer, and Trash included. *GOOD credit, Job history $47k yrly & rental references.

