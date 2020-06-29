All apartments in Denver
1445 Adams St 4
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

1445 Adams St 4

1445 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1445 Adams Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
Charming 2x1bath Condo 1st level w/ 1 garage spot! - Property Id: 183854

AVAIL NOW !!!!Two-bedroom ONE bath condo features a gorgeous real wood-burning fireplace, galley kitchen with granite counters and a dishwasher, good storage in kitchen, and one garage parking space! This garden-level home features hardwood floors, new carpet in the bedrooms, and two patio spaces, easy access to the garage. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and a Jack and Jill entrance to a beautifully updated custom-tile bathroom with a dual vanity. The second bedroom, ideal for a den, office, nursery, or guest room, includes full size stack-able washer/ dryer. This small 6-unit contemporary building is located a half-block off of Colfax Ave, and a short walk to the Bluebird Theater, Denver Biscuit Company, Sprouts, Tattered Cover, and just two-blocks to City Park! Bicycle storage available in front of garage parking space. Water, Sewer, and Trash included. *GOOD credit, Job history $47k yrly & rental references.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183854
Property Id 183854

(RLNE5374883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Adams St 4 have any available units?
1445 Adams St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 Adams St 4 have?
Some of 1445 Adams St 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Adams St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Adams St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Adams St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1445 Adams St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1445 Adams St 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1445 Adams St 4 offers parking.
Does 1445 Adams St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1445 Adams St 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Adams St 4 have a pool?
No, 1445 Adams St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1445 Adams St 4 have accessible units?
No, 1445 Adams St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Adams St 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 Adams St 4 has units with dishwashers.

