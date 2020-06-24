1443 Lowell Blvd

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4fc92b201b ----
Unique find just minutes from downtown Denver! This lovely 2BR/1BA home was built in the 1920s and still retains much of its original charm - hardwood floors, built-in storage, noteworthy bathroom tile and claw-foot tub. The bright and open living room has a decorative fireplace, too. This gardener\'s delight has planting beds in the backyard, plus a cherry tree and blackberry bushes.
In addition, this home:
- Is within walking distance to the light rail W line and multiple bus stops
- Near restaurants and shopping
- Comes with washer and dryer
Cats welcome. Sorry, no dogs.
Absolutely no smokers.
Tenants pay water, gas, electric and trash (plus cable/internet if desired).
Initial lease to run through May or June 2020
Back Yard
Ceiling Fan
Covered Front Porch
Range
Washer/Dryer In Unit
Wood Floors