1443 Lowell Blvd

Unique find just minutes from downtown Denver! This lovely 2BR/1BA home was built in the 1920s and still retains much of its original charm - hardwood floors, built-in storage, noteworthy bathroom tile and claw-foot tub. The bright and open living room has a decorative fireplace, too. This gardener\'s delight has planting beds in the backyard, plus a cherry tree and blackberry bushes.



In addition, this home:

- Is within walking distance to the light rail W line and multiple bus stops

- Near restaurants and shopping

- Comes with washer and dryer



Cats welcome. Sorry, no dogs.

Absolutely no smokers.

Tenants pay water, gas, electric and trash (plus cable/internet if desired).

Initial lease to run through May or June 2020



