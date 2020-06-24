All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:49 PM

1443 Lowell Blvd

1443 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1443 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4fc92b201b ----
Unique find just minutes from downtown Denver! This lovely 2BR/1BA home was built in the 1920s and still retains much of its original charm - hardwood floors, built-in storage, noteworthy bathroom tile and claw-foot tub. The bright and open living room has a decorative fireplace, too. This gardener\'s delight has planting beds in the backyard, plus a cherry tree and blackberry bushes.

In addition, this home:
- Is within walking distance to the light rail W line and multiple bus stops
- Near restaurants and shopping
- Comes with washer and dryer

Cats welcome. Sorry, no dogs.
Absolutely no smokers.
Tenants pay water, gas, electric and trash (plus cable/internet if desired).
Initial lease to run through May or June 2020

Back Yard
Ceiling Fan
Covered Front Porch
Range
Washer/Dryer In Unit
Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
1443 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 1443 Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1443 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1443 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1443 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
No, 1443 Lowell Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1443 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1443 Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 1443 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1443 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1443 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1443 Lowell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
