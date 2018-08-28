All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 5 2019

1438 Osceola Street

1438 Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Location

1438 Osceola Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in West Colfax will welcome you with 1,820 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property are 4 off street alley parking spots.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Lakewood Gulch Park, Hallack Park, and Sanchez Park. Also nearby are Target, Safeway, Whole Foods, LoDo, Mile High Stadium, Downtown Denver, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Perry St Light Rail Station, Colfax, and I-25.

Nearby schools include Edgewater Elementary School, Lake Middle School, Jefferson High School, and Auraria Campus.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Osceola Street have any available units?
1438 Osceola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 Osceola Street have?
Some of 1438 Osceola Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Osceola Street currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Osceola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Osceola Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 Osceola Street is pet friendly.
Does 1438 Osceola Street offer parking?
Yes, 1438 Osceola Street offers parking.
Does 1438 Osceola Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1438 Osceola Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Osceola Street have a pool?
No, 1438 Osceola Street does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Osceola Street have accessible units?
No, 1438 Osceola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Osceola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 Osceola Street does not have units with dishwashers.
