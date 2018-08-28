1438 Osceola Street

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in West Colfax will welcome you with 1,820 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property are 4 off street alley parking spots.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Lakewood Gulch Park, Hallack Park, and Sanchez Park. Also nearby are Target, Safeway, Whole Foods, LoDo, Mile High Stadium, Downtown Denver, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Perry St Light Rail Station, Colfax, and I-25.



Nearby schools include Edgewater Elementary School, Lake Middle School, Jefferson High School, and Auraria Campus.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



