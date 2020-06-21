All apartments in Denver
1425 N Washington St Apt 103

1425 Washington Street · (630) 390-6650
Location

1425 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
yoga
Centrally located in the heart of Capitol Hill! This studio home is located in a historical building built in 1909 with interior exposed brick walls and original hardwood flooring. This home will not last on the market for long! Completely remodeled and ready for move-in! Kitchen includes full-sized, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave!

Details:
Studio in the Heart of Capitol Hill
Stainless Steel Appliances
425 Square Feet
Located in Lower Level of Building which helps Naturally Cool the Home
Street Parking
Walking Distance to all the Restaurants and Nightlife of Capitol Hill or Downtown Denver
Original Hardwood Floors
Marble Bathroom Counter
HUGE Window for Natural Light
Ceiling Fan
Updated On-site Laundry Facilities
Comes With Storage Unit

This studio has ample room for a queen sized bed, sofa, and entertainment center.

Sorry, NO PETS!

Walking distance to The Fillmore, The Ogden, Argonaut, Voodoo Doughnut, 1 Up Colfax, Core Power Yoga, and so much more! Nearby schools include Morey Middle School, Colorado Calvert Academy, and Warren Village Learning Center. The closest grocery stores are Natural Grocers, Safeway, and Marczyk Fine Foods.

Trash & Water/Sewer INCLUDED in Rent! Resident pays Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.

For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 have any available units?
1425 N Washington St Apt 103 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 have?
Some of 1425 N Washington St Apt 103's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 currently offering any rent specials?
1425 N Washington St Apt 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 pet-friendly?
No, 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 offer parking?
No, 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 does not offer parking.
Does 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 have a pool?
No, 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 does not have a pool.
Does 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 have accessible units?
No, 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 N Washington St Apt 103 has units with dishwashers.
