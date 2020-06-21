1425 N Washington St Apt 103

Amenities

Centrally located in the heart of Capitol Hill! This studio home is located in a historical building built in 1909 with interior exposed brick walls and original hardwood flooring. This home will not last on the market for long! Completely remodeled and ready for move-in! Kitchen includes full-sized, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave!



Details:

Studio in the Heart of Capitol Hill

Stainless Steel Appliances

425 Square Feet

Located in Lower Level of Building which helps Naturally Cool the Home

Street Parking

Walking Distance to all the Restaurants and Nightlife of Capitol Hill or Downtown Denver

Original Hardwood Floors

Marble Bathroom Counter

HUGE Window for Natural Light

Ceiling Fan

Updated On-site Laundry Facilities

Comes With Storage Unit



This studio has ample room for a queen sized bed, sofa, and entertainment center.



Sorry, NO PETS!



Walking distance to The Fillmore, The Ogden, Argonaut, Voodoo Doughnut, 1 Up Colfax, Core Power Yoga, and so much more! Nearby schools include Morey Middle School, Colorado Calvert Academy, and Warren Village Learning Center. The closest grocery stores are Natural Grocers, Safeway, and Marczyk Fine Foods.



Trash & Water/Sewer INCLUDED in Rent! Resident pays Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.



For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*