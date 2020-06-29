All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1415 Yosemite St

1415 Yosemite Street · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Yosemite Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfc85a004c ---- Kitchen track lighting Expansive windows Hardwood cabinets Laundry on site 1 Parking space included Plenty of closet space Easy to maintain linoleum floors $45 App fee $700 Security deposit $80 Monthly utility fee, (covers use of water, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electric Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Yosemite St have any available units?
1415 Yosemite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1415 Yosemite St currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Yosemite St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Yosemite St pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Yosemite St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1415 Yosemite St offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Yosemite St offers parking.
Does 1415 Yosemite St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Yosemite St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Yosemite St have a pool?
No, 1415 Yosemite St does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Yosemite St have accessible units?
No, 1415 Yosemite St does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Yosemite St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Yosemite St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Yosemite St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Yosemite St does not have units with air conditioning.

