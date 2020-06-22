All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1415 Ivanhoe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1415 Ivanhoe Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1415 Ivanhoe Street

1415 North Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1415 North Ivanhoe Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Montclair will welcome you with 2,150 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include window air conditioning unit, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement featuring 2 bonus rooms. Parking for this property is street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard or patio. Nearby are Belleview Park, Lindsley Park, Mayfair Park, City Park, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Tropical Discovery, Denver Zoo, City Park Golf Course, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Colfax Ave and Colorado Blvd.

Nearby schools include Palmer Elementary School and Johnson and Wales University.

1 dog or cat under 30 pounds is welcome upon a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Ivanhoe Street have any available units?
1415 Ivanhoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Ivanhoe Street have?
Some of 1415 Ivanhoe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Ivanhoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Ivanhoe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Ivanhoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Ivanhoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Ivanhoe Street offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Ivanhoe Street does offer parking.
Does 1415 Ivanhoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 Ivanhoe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Ivanhoe Street have a pool?
No, 1415 Ivanhoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Ivanhoe Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 Ivanhoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Ivanhoe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Ivanhoe Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University