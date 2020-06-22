1415 Ivanhoe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Montclair will welcome you with 2,150 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include window air conditioning unit, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement featuring 2 bonus rooms. Parking for this property is street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard or patio. Nearby are Belleview Park, Lindsley Park, Mayfair Park, City Park, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Tropical Discovery, Denver Zoo, City Park Golf Course, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Colfax Ave and Colorado Blvd.



Nearby schools include Palmer Elementary School and Johnson and Wales University.



1 dog or cat under 30 pounds is welcome upon a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.