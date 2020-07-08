All apartments in Denver
1413 Ivy Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:30 PM

1413 Ivy Street

1413 Ivy Street · (303) 322-1550
Location

1413 Ivy Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Charming apartment in the heart of Montclair is the perfect neighborhood for those wanting to stay close to downtown but away from the hustle and bustle. Interior features include hardwood floors throughout, large master bedroom, recent kitchen upgrades including stainless appliances, crown molding , lots of wall unit storage, lots of natural light and a small fenced back patio area. Home has air conditioning with window unit. Renters Insurance required.One car garage. Showing Appointment s are made through contact property manager tab. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Ivy Street have any available units?
1413 Ivy Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Ivy Street have?
Some of 1413 Ivy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Ivy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Ivy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Ivy Street pet-friendly?
No, 1413 Ivy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1413 Ivy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Ivy Street offers parking.
Does 1413 Ivy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Ivy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Ivy Street have a pool?
Yes, 1413 Ivy Street has a pool.
Does 1413 Ivy Street have accessible units?
No, 1413 Ivy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Ivy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Ivy Street has units with dishwashers.
