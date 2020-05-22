140 South Yates Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 2 bedroom with an additional 2 non-conforming bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,561 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement.



Enjoy the beautiful city views of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Barnum Park. Also nearby are Mile High Stadium, Downtown Denver, Belmar Shopping, and many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and 6th Ave.



1 dog up to 20 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and yard care.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



