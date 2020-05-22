All apartments in Denver
140 South Yates Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

140 South Yates Way

140 South Yates Way · No Longer Available
Location

140 South Yates Way, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2 bedroom with an additional 2 non-conforming bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,561 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement.

Enjoy the beautiful city views of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Barnum Park. Also nearby are Mile High Stadium, Downtown Denver, Belmar Shopping, and many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and 6th Ave.

1 dog up to 20 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.

Rent includes sewer, trash, and yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 South Yates Way have any available units?
140 South Yates Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 South Yates Way have?
Some of 140 South Yates Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 South Yates Way currently offering any rent specials?
140 South Yates Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 South Yates Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 South Yates Way is pet friendly.
Does 140 South Yates Way offer parking?
No, 140 South Yates Way does not offer parking.
Does 140 South Yates Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 South Yates Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 South Yates Way have a pool?
No, 140 South Yates Way does not have a pool.
Does 140 South Yates Way have accessible units?
No, 140 South Yates Way does not have accessible units.
Does 140 South Yates Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 South Yates Way does not have units with dishwashers.
