1366 Garfield Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1366 Garfield Street

1366 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1366 Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
At once sophisticated & charming while living on top of the world. Extremely private penthouse condo on 2 levels with 2 amazing roof decks (completely private to unit). Remodeled kitchen with slab granite, maple cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Private washer/dryer IN UNIT!! Big, lofted living space. 1/1 on main, with stunning master suite privately tucked upstairs. Master includes wood-burning fireplaces, en suite custom bath with glass-ceilinged show (so cool!) Building is tucked mid-block in super hot East Congress Park - walk to Trader Joe's, Menchie's, Snooze, Little India, Sprouts & all that will be coming with redevelopment work at 10th & Colorado. Commute downtown in 10 minutes, walk to National Jewish. This is a must-see for anyone with a bit of style.

Pets are welcome.
Rent includes two off-street parking spots, use of large pool on property, trash, water, and recycling.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12731714

(RLNE5278069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1366 Garfield Street have any available units?
1366 Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1366 Garfield Street have?
Some of 1366 Garfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1366 Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
1366 Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1366 Garfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1366 Garfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 1366 Garfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 1366 Garfield Street offers parking.
Does 1366 Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1366 Garfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1366 Garfield Street have a pool?
Yes, 1366 Garfield Street has a pool.
Does 1366 Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 1366 Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1366 Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1366 Garfield Street has units with dishwashers.

