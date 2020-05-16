1366 Garfield Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly

At once sophisticated & charming while living on top of the world. Extremely private penthouse condo on 2 levels with 2 amazing roof decks (completely private to unit). Remodeled kitchen with slab granite, maple cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Private washer/dryer IN UNIT!! Big, lofted living space. 1/1 on main, with stunning master suite privately tucked upstairs. Master includes wood-burning fireplaces, en suite custom bath with glass-ceilinged show (so cool!) Building is tucked mid-block in super hot East Congress Park - walk to Trader Joe's, Menchie's, Snooze, Little India, Sprouts & all that will be coming with redevelopment work at 10th & Colorado. Commute downtown in 10 minutes, walk to National Jewish. This is a must-see for anyone with a bit of style.



Pets are welcome.

Rent includes two off-street parking spots, use of large pool on property, trash, water, and recycling.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12731714



(RLNE5278069)