1365 S. Clayton St.
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

1365 S. Clayton St.

1365 South Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1365 South Clayton Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1365 S. Clayton St. Available 06/06/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! $25 APP FEE, CORY MERRILL, BONNIE BRAE, QUAINT BRICK RANCH HOME, ORIGINAL HARDWOODS, LARGE GARAGE! - 12 Month Lease (through 5/31/2021)
Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer/storm.
Owner pays trash and recycling.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No smoking.
Virtual showings only at this time and available for move in 6/4/20 or later.

MOD Properties now offering 3 bed 2 bath brick ranch home built in 1947 with approximately 1671 square feet including the basement. Living room features original fireplace and mantle (not operational) and hardwood floors. Partially finished basement with 2nd bath, storage/living space and 3rd non-conforming bedroom. Washer and dryer included. Mud room off dining leads to great covered back patio. New inteior paint last year and new carpet. New grout at tile kitchen floor. New exterior paint this year.
Oversize 2 car detached garage with storage. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Great Cory-Merrill location with easy access to I-25, Lightrail, DU, Cherry Creek and walking distance to Washington Park. Local shopping, dining and nightlife at Old South Gaylord District and at numerous centers along Colorado Blvd.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.

(RLNE4650529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 S. Clayton St. have any available units?
1365 S. Clayton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1365 S. Clayton St. have?
Some of 1365 S. Clayton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 S. Clayton St. currently offering any rent specials?
1365 S. Clayton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 S. Clayton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1365 S. Clayton St. is pet friendly.
Does 1365 S. Clayton St. offer parking?
Yes, 1365 S. Clayton St. does offer parking.
Does 1365 S. Clayton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1365 S. Clayton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 S. Clayton St. have a pool?
No, 1365 S. Clayton St. does not have a pool.
Does 1365 S. Clayton St. have accessible units?
No, 1365 S. Clayton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 S. Clayton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1365 S. Clayton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
