Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1365 S. Clayton St. Available 06/06/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! $25 APP FEE, CORY MERRILL, BONNIE BRAE, QUAINT BRICK RANCH HOME, ORIGINAL HARDWOODS, LARGE GARAGE! - 12 Month Lease (through 5/31/2021)

Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer/storm.

Owner pays trash and recycling.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Virtual showings only at this time and available for move in 6/4/20 or later.



MOD Properties now offering 3 bed 2 bath brick ranch home built in 1947 with approximately 1671 square feet including the basement. Living room features original fireplace and mantle (not operational) and hardwood floors. Partially finished basement with 2nd bath, storage/living space and 3rd non-conforming bedroom. Washer and dryer included. Mud room off dining leads to great covered back patio. New inteior paint last year and new carpet. New grout at tile kitchen floor. New exterior paint this year.

Oversize 2 car detached garage with storage. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Great Cory-Merrill location with easy access to I-25, Lightrail, DU, Cherry Creek and walking distance to Washington Park. Local shopping, dining and nightlife at Old South Gaylord District and at numerous centers along Colorado Blvd.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.



