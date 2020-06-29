135 Galapago Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Available 05/01/20 Luxurious Baker Townhouse Available 5/1 - Property Id: 52887



Available May 1 is this townhome in Baker with 3BR/2.5BA/1812SF. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout the LR, bedroom, half bath and Kitchen with SS and Granite. Upstairs is the Master Suite, the second BR, second full bathroom plus laundry closet with washer and dryer. The basement has the 4th non conforming bedroom. Prior to occupancy the wood floors will be refinished, interior painted and the entire house professionally cleaned including the carpets. Features include a detached two car garage, dog run, central air, sprinkler system, privacy fence and maintenance free backyard. There's a full ADT security system if the tenant wants to activate and pay for the service. The owner provides weekly yard maintenance, Tenant pays all utilities. Close to shopping, restaurants, Wash Park, Cherry Creek, LoDo, light rail and easy access to I-25.

