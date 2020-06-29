All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

135 Galapago Street

135 Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Location

135 Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Available 05/01/20 Luxurious Baker Townhouse Available 5/1 - Property Id: 52887

Available May 1 is this townhome in Baker with 3BR/2.5BA/1812SF. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout the LR, bedroom, half bath and Kitchen with SS and Granite. Upstairs is the Master Suite, the second BR, second full bathroom plus laundry closet with washer and dryer. The basement has the 4th non conforming bedroom. Prior to occupancy the wood floors will be refinished, interior painted and the entire house professionally cleaned including the carpets. Features include a detached two car garage, dog run, central air, sprinkler system, privacy fence and maintenance free backyard. There's a full ADT security system if the tenant wants to activate and pay for the service. The owner provides weekly yard maintenance, Tenant pays all utilities. Close to shopping, restaurants, Wash Park, Cherry Creek, LoDo, light rail and easy access to I-25.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/52887
Property Id 52887

(RLNE5543379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Galapago Street have any available units?
135 Galapago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Galapago Street have?
Some of 135 Galapago Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Galapago Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 Galapago Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Galapago Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Galapago Street is pet friendly.
Does 135 Galapago Street offer parking?
Yes, 135 Galapago Street offers parking.
Does 135 Galapago Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Galapago Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Galapago Street have a pool?
No, 135 Galapago Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 Galapago Street have accessible units?
No, 135 Galapago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Galapago Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Galapago Street has units with dishwashers.
