1343 S. Grant St.

Affordable 1BD, 1BA Platte Park Condo, Walk to South Broadway, South Pearl Street! - Recently remodeled condo conveniently steps from shopping and dining on South Pearl Street and South Broadway. Washer and dryer in-unit, portable cooling unit, mini wine cooler, and covered parking spot will be included. Large storage unit available for additional $30/month.
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Small pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a month’s rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
