All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1343 S. Grant St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1343 S. Grant St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1343 S. Grant St.

1343 South Grant Street · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Platt Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1343 South Grant Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1343 S. Grant St. · Avail. now

$1,480

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Affordable 1BD, 1BA Platte Park Condo, Walk to South Broadway, South Pearl Street! - Recently remodeled condo conveniently steps from shopping and dining on South Pearl Street and South Broadway. Washer and dryer in-unit, portable cooling unit, mini wine cooler, and covered parking spot will be included. Large storage unit available for additional $30/month.

Schedule a viewing at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Small pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a month’s rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5894167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 S. Grant St. have any available units?
1343 S. Grant St. has a unit available for $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1343 S. Grant St. have?
Some of 1343 S. Grant St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 S. Grant St. currently offering any rent specials?
1343 S. Grant St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 S. Grant St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1343 S. Grant St. is pet friendly.
Does 1343 S. Grant St. offer parking?
Yes, 1343 S. Grant St. offers parking.
Does 1343 S. Grant St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1343 S. Grant St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 S. Grant St. have a pool?
No, 1343 S. Grant St. does not have a pool.
Does 1343 S. Grant St. have accessible units?
No, 1343 S. Grant St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 S. Grant St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1343 S. Grant St. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1343 S. Grant St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity