1343 S. Grant St.

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

Affordable 1BD, 1BA Platte Park Condo, Walk to South Broadway, South Pearl Street! - Recently remodeled condo conveniently steps from shopping and dining on South Pearl Street and South Broadway. Washer and dryer in-unit, portable cooling unit, mini wine cooler, and covered parking spot will be included. Large storage unit available for additional $30/month.



Schedule a viewing at keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Small pets are negotiable.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a month’s rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5894167)