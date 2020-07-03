1341 Washington St Apt 2

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f56329c041 ---- This Cap Hill condo with an off street reserved parking space is available to rent in June. Reserve it today before it's gone. Nice open unit in an historic building with great updates. Conveniently on the first level within the secured building. Quick access to Downtown Denver, Colfax Corridor, Civic Center Park and all the great Cap Hill hot spots. Free shared laundry in building. Additional storage closet also included. Rent includes Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer and Trash. Dog Friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Exposed Brick Free Shared Laundry Off Street Parking Storage Space