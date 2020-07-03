All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 16 2019 at 4:23 AM

1341 Washington St Apt 2

1341 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1341 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f56329c041 ---- This Cap Hill condo with an off street reserved parking space is available to rent in June. Reserve it today before it's gone. Nice open unit in an historic building with great updates. Conveniently on the first level within the secured building. Quick access to Downtown Denver, Colfax Corridor, Civic Center Park and all the great Cap Hill hot spots. Free shared laundry in building. Additional storage closet also included. Rent includes Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer and Trash. Dog Friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Exposed Brick Free Shared Laundry Off Street Parking Storage Space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Washington St Apt 2 have any available units?
1341 Washington St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 Washington St Apt 2 have?
Some of 1341 Washington St Apt 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Washington St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Washington St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Washington St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 Washington St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1341 Washington St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Washington St Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 1341 Washington St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Washington St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Washington St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 1341 Washington St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Washington St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1341 Washington St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Washington St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 Washington St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

