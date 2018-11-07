1331 Xanthia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 2/1 with Fenced Backyard and Hardwood Floors Throughout!



Schedule a viewing and apply here: https://secure.rently.com/properties/947539?source=marketing

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available now



PET RESTRICTIONS: Cats, birds, fish, chicken, and dogs negotiable (no pit bulls or roosters)



DESCRIPTION:



* Opportunity to live in the up and coming East Colfax neighborhood!

* 2 bedrooms plus carpeted bonus room

* Gorgeous hardwoods and fresh gray paint throughout

* Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances

* Attached 1-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, Water, Wastewater

YARD: Fenced backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: None, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.