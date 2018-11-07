1331 Xanthia Street

Amenities
**THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN RENTED**
Updated 2/1 with Fenced Backyard and Hardwood Floors Throughout!
Schedule a viewing and apply here: https://secure.rently.com/properties/947539?source=marketing
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available now
PET RESTRICTIONS: Cats, birds, fish, chicken, and dogs negotiable (no pit bulls or roosters)
DESCRIPTION:
* Opportunity to live in the up and coming East Colfax neighborhood!
* 2 bedrooms plus carpeted bonus room
* Gorgeous hardwoods and fresh gray paint throughout
* Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances
* Attached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, Water, Wastewater
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: None, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose
APPLY HERE : https://secure.rently.com/properties/947539?source=marketing
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.