Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:02 PM

1331 Xanthia Street

1331 Xanthia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Xanthia Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN RENTED**

Updated 2/1 with Fenced Backyard and Hardwood Floors Throughout!

Schedule a viewing and apply here: https://secure.rently.com/properties/947539?source=marketing
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available now

PET RESTRICTIONS: Cats, birds, fish, chicken, and dogs negotiable (no pit bulls or roosters)

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in the up and coming East Colfax neighborhood!
* 2 bedrooms plus carpeted bonus room
* Gorgeous hardwoods and fresh gray paint throughout
* Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances
* Attached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, Water, Wastewater
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: None, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose

APPLY HERE : https://secure.rently.com/properties/947539?source=marketing

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

