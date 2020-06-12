All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1330 W Mississippi Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1330 W Mississippi Avenue

1330 West Mississippi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1330 West Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f36de490f2 ---- Platte River Apartments offer 1 & 2 bedroom apartments, many with updated flooring and kitchens, plus new paint and in-wall air conditioners. This property features free parking, on-site laundry and a common courtyard. Platte River Apartments are located in the Ruby Hill neighborhood of southwest Denver, near the Platte River Trail, Ruby Hill Park, schools and shopping. The convenient location affords easy access to I-25, Santa Fe Drive, and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 W Mississippi Avenue have any available units?
1330 W Mississippi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 W Mississippi Avenue have?
Some of 1330 W Mississippi Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 W Mississippi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1330 W Mississippi Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 W Mississippi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1330 W Mississippi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1330 W Mississippi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1330 W Mississippi Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1330 W Mississippi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 W Mississippi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 W Mississippi Avenue have a pool?
No, 1330 W Mississippi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1330 W Mississippi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1330 W Mississippi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 W Mississippi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 W Mississippi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
