1330 W Mississippi Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f36de490f2 ---- Platte River Apartments offer 1 & 2 bedroom apartments, many with updated flooring and kitchens, plus new paint and in-wall air conditioners. This property features free parking, on-site laundry and a common courtyard. Platte River Apartments are located in the Ruby Hill neighborhood of southwest Denver, near the Platte River Trail, Ruby Hill Park, schools and shopping. The convenient location affords easy access to I-25, Santa Fe Drive, and public transportation.