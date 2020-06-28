All apartments in Denver
1327 Perry St

1327 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1327 Perry Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Newly Built 3BD, 3.5BA Home Near Sloan's Lake with Garage and Rooftop Deck - Brand new home includes modern finishes with spacious interior features. Each bedroom is equipped with its own bathroom, while two rooms have their own private deck. Conveniently located near Sloan's Lake, Jefferson Park, Highlands and Downtown Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable
*There is a flat $60 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5111083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Perry St have any available units?
1327 Perry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 Perry St have?
Some of 1327 Perry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Perry St currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Perry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Perry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 Perry St is pet friendly.
Does 1327 Perry St offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Perry St offers parking.
Does 1327 Perry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 Perry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Perry St have a pool?
No, 1327 Perry St does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Perry St have accessible units?
No, 1327 Perry St does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Perry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 Perry St has units with dishwashers.
