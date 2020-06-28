1327 Perry St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Built 3BD, 3.5BA Home Near Sloan's Lake with Garage and Rooftop Deck - Brand new home includes modern finishes with spacious interior features. Each bedroom is equipped with its own bathroom, while two rooms have their own private deck. Conveniently located near Sloan's Lake, Jefferson Park, Highlands and Downtown Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



*No smoking.

*Pets negotiable

*There is a flat $60 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



