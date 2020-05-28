1301 South Ogden Street

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom plus 1 bonus room, 2 bathroom home in Wash Park will welcome you with 1,492 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Other great features of this home include tons of natural light, lovely hardwood floors, fresh paint, washer and dryer in unit and a partial finished walk-out basement. Parking for this property are 3 reserved parking spots.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, back covered patio, or large yard of this corner lot. Within walking distance is Wash Park with sports fields, Mount Vernon Garden, Grasmere Lake, Smith Lake with the Wash Park boathouse, and Wash Park Recreation Center. Also nearby are Eugene Field Branch Library, All-City Stadium, Platt Park Recreation Center, Overland Golf Course, Aqua Golf, Overland Pond Park, and many shopping/dining options including Merchants Park Shopping Center. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Lincoln Elementary School, South High School, and DU.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



