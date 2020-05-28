All apartments in Denver
1301 South Ogden Street

Location

1301 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80210
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1000588.

This beautiful 3 bedroom plus 1 bonus room, 2 bathroom home in Wash Park will welcome you with 1,492 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Other great features of this home include tons of natural light, lovely hardwood floors, fresh paint, washer and dryer in unit and a partial finished walk-out basement. Parking for this property are 3 reserved parking spots.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, back covered patio, or large yard of this corner lot. Within walking distance is Wash Park with sports fields, Mount Vernon Garden, Grasmere Lake, Smith Lake with the Wash Park boathouse, and Wash Park Recreation Center. Also nearby are Eugene Field Branch Library, All-City Stadium, Platt Park Recreation Center, Overland Golf Course, Aqua Golf, Overland Pond Park, and many shopping/dining options including Merchants Park Shopping Center. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Lincoln Elementary School, South High School, and DU.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 South Ogden Street have any available units?
1301 South Ogden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 South Ogden Street have?
Some of 1301 South Ogden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 South Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1301 South Ogden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 South Ogden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 South Ogden Street is pet friendly.
Does 1301 South Ogden Street offer parking?
Yes, 1301 South Ogden Street offers parking.
Does 1301 South Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 South Ogden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 South Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 1301 South Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1301 South Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 1301 South Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 South Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 South Ogden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
