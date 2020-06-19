All apartments in Denver
1300 Ogden Street #305
1300 Ogden Street #305

1300 Ogden Street · (720) 937-7754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1300 Ogden Street #305 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful Modern Condo in Capitol Hill with 2 Garage Parking Spaces - Stunning Condo available on or before June 5th! Great setup for roommates!

This modern two bedroom, two bathroom spacious unit features an open kitchen and living area. Private bedrooms with large closets provide ample space. The unit also features an office or study area with sliding glass door dividers for additional privacy. The beautiful wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer, extra storage closets, and Nest thermostat control for heat and air conditioning are all bonus features in this beautiful unit. Private balcony directly off the living room offers stunning views of the city. Two reserved garage parking spaces are included. Pets accepted with an additional $300 deposit and $30 per month pet rent.

Transitional open living, distinctive finishes, pristine views of Denver's Capitol and the Rocky Mountains, rooftop entertaining including a shared grill and other amenities including large storage facilities. Centrally located to restaurants, shopping, downtown, and the new Carla Madison Recreation Center.

1 year lease. Rent includes building provided internet. Renter's Liability Insurance required, $100 Administrative fee due at lease signing. Contact Janet @ SHOCKCOR INC. at 720-937-7754 or jchapple@shockcor.com to schedule a virtual showing Monday thru Friday.

(RLNE4228093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Ogden Street #305 have any available units?
1300 Ogden Street #305 has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Ogden Street #305 have?
Some of 1300 Ogden Street #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Ogden Street #305 currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Ogden Street #305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Ogden Street #305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Ogden Street #305 is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Ogden Street #305 offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Ogden Street #305 does offer parking.
Does 1300 Ogden Street #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 Ogden Street #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Ogden Street #305 have a pool?
No, 1300 Ogden Street #305 does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Ogden Street #305 have accessible units?
No, 1300 Ogden Street #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Ogden Street #305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Ogden Street #305 has units with dishwashers.
