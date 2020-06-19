1300 Ogden Street #305

Amenities

Beautiful Modern Condo in Capitol Hill with 2 Garage Parking Spaces - Stunning Condo available on or before June 5th! Great setup for roommates!



This modern two bedroom, two bathroom spacious unit features an open kitchen and living area. Private bedrooms with large closets provide ample space. The unit also features an office or study area with sliding glass door dividers for additional privacy. The beautiful wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer, extra storage closets, and Nest thermostat control for heat and air conditioning are all bonus features in this beautiful unit. Private balcony directly off the living room offers stunning views of the city. Two reserved garage parking spaces are included. Pets accepted with an additional $300 deposit and $30 per month pet rent.



Transitional open living, distinctive finishes, pristine views of Denver's Capitol and the Rocky Mountains, rooftop entertaining including a shared grill and other amenities including large storage facilities. Centrally located to restaurants, shopping, downtown, and the new Carla Madison Recreation Center.



1 year lease. Rent includes building provided internet. Renter's Liability Insurance required, $100 Administrative fee due at lease signing. Contact Janet @ SHOCKCOR INC. at 720-937-7754 or jchapple@shockcor.com to schedule a virtual showing Monday thru Friday.



