Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1295 S Ivy Way

1295 South Ivy Way · (262) 844-5533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1295 South Ivy Way, Denver, CO 80224
Virginia Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1295 S Ivy Way · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1295 S Ivy Way Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath house in Virginia Village - Tom Wagner
262.844.5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom house in the Virginia Village area of Central Denver. This home features brand new hardwood floors, fresh paint, matching appliances, and newly remodeled bathroom. The kitchen offer spacious countertops, numerous cabinets, and tons of natural light. Includes washer and dryer, a dedicated laundry room, and a partially finished basement that's perfect for storage. The bathroom features new flooring, vanity, and new tub surround. The property is rounded off with a large fenced in backyard, attached garage, and large driveway.

Provides easy access to I-25, Holly st, and Colorado Blvd. Minutes from Cherry Creek and Glenn Dale. Half way between Down Town and the DTC!!!!

Rent: $2,200
Deposit: $2,200
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Insurance: Resident must provide proof of liability insurance, or it can be purchased through Atlas for $12.50 per month ($9.50 + $3 service fee)

Pet Policy
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$200 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.
$20 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/ed4524ed-4d7d-46da-aa09-e1b9a97e2fea

Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
-Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
-No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
-Background and credit checks required.

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email

Tom Wagner
262-844-5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE5903085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1295 S Ivy Way have any available units?
1295 S Ivy Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1295 S Ivy Way have?
Some of 1295 S Ivy Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1295 S Ivy Way currently offering any rent specials?
1295 S Ivy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1295 S Ivy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1295 S Ivy Way is pet friendly.
Does 1295 S Ivy Way offer parking?
Yes, 1295 S Ivy Way offers parking.
Does 1295 S Ivy Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1295 S Ivy Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1295 S Ivy Way have a pool?
No, 1295 S Ivy Way does not have a pool.
Does 1295 S Ivy Way have accessible units?
No, 1295 S Ivy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1295 S Ivy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1295 S Ivy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
