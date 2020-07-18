Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1295 S Ivy Way Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath house in Virginia Village - Tom Wagner

262.844.5533

tom.wagner@realatlas.com



Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom house in the Virginia Village area of Central Denver. This home features brand new hardwood floors, fresh paint, matching appliances, and newly remodeled bathroom. The kitchen offer spacious countertops, numerous cabinets, and tons of natural light. Includes washer and dryer, a dedicated laundry room, and a partially finished basement that's perfect for storage. The bathroom features new flooring, vanity, and new tub surround. The property is rounded off with a large fenced in backyard, attached garage, and large driveway.



Provides easy access to I-25, Holly st, and Colorado Blvd. Minutes from Cherry Creek and Glenn Dale. Half way between Down Town and the DTC!!!!



Rent: $2,200

Deposit: $2,200

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Insurance: Resident must provide proof of liability insurance, or it can be purchased through Atlas for $12.50 per month ($9.50 + $3 service fee)



Pet Policy

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$200 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.

$20 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/ed4524ed-4d7d-46da-aa09-e1b9a97e2fea



Applications: $45 per adult



Rental Qualifications:

-Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.

-No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

-Background and credit checks required.



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email



Tom Wagner

262-844-5533

tom.wagner@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR



(RLNE5903085)