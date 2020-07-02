All apartments in Denver
Location

1285 Yates Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location! Just blocks to the light rail in West Colfax neighborhood, close to Downtown Denver. Open floor plan and unfinished basement. Detached 2-Car garage with opener.

You are near the lightrail station at 12th and Sheridan. The Lakewood Dry Gulch Park/Bike path is at the end of the street. Easy access to Downtown!

Pets are accepted with a $350 pet deposit per pet, upon approval from the owner. 2 pets max!

**1-YEAR LEASE ONLY** (possibility to go month-to-month after that)

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas/electric/water/sewer/trash)

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee per applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 Yates St have any available units?
1285 Yates St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 Yates St have?
Some of 1285 Yates St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Is 1285 Yates St currently offering any rent specials?
1285 Yates St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 Yates St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1285 Yates St is pet friendly.
Does 1285 Yates St offer parking?
Yes, 1285 Yates St offers parking.
Does 1285 Yates St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1285 Yates St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 Yates St have a pool?
No, 1285 Yates St does not have a pool.
Does 1285 Yates St have accessible units?
No, 1285 Yates St does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 Yates St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1285 Yates St has units with dishwashers.

