Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

Denver home located by Rose Hospital. - Beautiful Denver home with remodeled kitchen and bathroom. When you walk in you will be greeted with a huge living room and dining room. Three large bedrooms upstairs. The bathroom is completely remodeled. The kitchen features so many upgrades it is just beautiful.Huge back yard with a garage.



The basement features lots of space for a rec room and storage. This home is in a great location. Close to wonderful restaurants and near all the entertainment and excitement that takes place in downtown Denver.



Lindsey Park is right down the street from this home that features lighted tennis courts, a basketball court and playground.

Dog friendly 25.00 a month in Pet Rent plus pet deposit.

100.00 a month for full Landscaping.



Call today for to see this Property.



720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4334326)