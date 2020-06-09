All apartments in Denver
1267 Leyden St
1267 Leyden St

1267 Leyden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1267 Leyden Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

Property Amenities
Great townhome available 6/1/2020. Ranch style with a basement and fenced in yard with easy access to Colorado Blvd. Close to shopping but on a quiet street. Nice hardwood floors with laundry in the unit. Large closets and plenty of storage! Contact us to schedule a showing. Sorry, no pets. Call or email to schedule a showing! Showings are available Monday-Friday 10am-4pm and Saturday 11am-2pm.

Minimum 12 month lease.

Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcically >650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified.

Application fee is $18 per adult. Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 Leyden St have any available units?
1267 Leyden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1267 Leyden St have?
Some of 1267 Leyden St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 Leyden St currently offering any rent specials?
1267 Leyden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 Leyden St pet-friendly?
No, 1267 Leyden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1267 Leyden St offer parking?
No, 1267 Leyden St does not offer parking.
Does 1267 Leyden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1267 Leyden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 Leyden St have a pool?
No, 1267 Leyden St does not have a pool.
Does 1267 Leyden St have accessible units?
No, 1267 Leyden St does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 Leyden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1267 Leyden St has units with dishwashers.

