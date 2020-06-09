1267 Leyden St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher microwave

Great townhome available 6/1/2020. Ranch style with a basement and fenced in yard with easy access to Colorado Blvd. Close to shopping but on a quiet street. Nice hardwood floors with laundry in the unit. Large closets and plenty of storage! Contact us to schedule a showing. Sorry, no pets. Call or email to schedule a showing! Showings are available Monday-Friday 10am-4pm and Saturday 11am-2pm.



Minimum 12 month lease.



Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcically >650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified.



Application fee is $18 per adult. Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application