1265 Jasmine

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE DONE THROUGH EMAIL.Very clean 2 bedroom plus den, all new windows bring in the natural light. Full renovated bath with new tub surround, new plumbing fixtures , grey ceramic flooring. Kitchen has newer counters with black gloss ceramic tile back splash.Fresh paint throughout wood floors refinished just last year. Spacious rooms with open feel and with lots of storage and closet space.Large covered patio and large private back yard. Cooling by evaporative cooler. 1 car garage with opener and new door. 1 spayed neutered dog under 40 lbs.with additional deposit. Landlord pays for grass mowing and water. AVAILABLE NOW!