Access interstate in minutes from this 3 BR/1.5 BA home! - Rebecca Stianche

Enjoy outdoor days @ Elmendorf and Silverman parks…



Unit Amenities:



Attached garage

Vinyl plank floors

Ceramic tile in kitchen

Partially finished basement

Updated kitchen

W/D connections

Yard w/ shed



Rent: $1865

Deposit: $1865 for well qualified applicants.

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @

Completed applications get 1st priority for approval and can also transfer to our available properties!



Applications: $45/per adult



Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Email/Text/Call! (Email preferred)



Rebecca Stianche

