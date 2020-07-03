All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM

1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit

1245 North Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

1245 North Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: Up to 2 pets OK w/ addtl fees
Laundry: Shared
Property Type: Apartment

DESCRIPTION
________________________________________
The Winstead Arms is a three-story, 14-unit walkup (no security door, no elevator) only a block to Cheesman Park. Walk to King Soopers, DazBog, restaurants, bars, dry cleaners - and only 2 blocks from 2 RTD stops.

Your new home is painted in neutral tones and has beautiful faux oak flooring throughout (with carpet in the bedroom). This 1 bdrm apartment in East Capitol Hill / Cheesman Park is available for immediate move in - and your app fee is WAIVED this week -- apply for free!

Your new apartment is on the3rd floor and features plenty of sunlight throughout. Three good-sized closets for your stuff; A/C unit in the living room keep you cool; microwave; vinly plank flooring throughout except fir tile floor in the bathroom; ceiling fans in the dining area and bedroom. Optional $40/month off-street parking available.

LEASE TERMS
________________________________________
- Minimum 1-year lease.
- Tenant pays $35 for common-area utilities, which covers water, sewer, trash, heat, gas and building electric
- Wifi (5Ghz) included.
- Tenant pays electric.
- Optional $40/month off-street parking.
- Up to two well-behaved adult dogs / cats OK with additional fees and restrictions -- please ask for details.
- Application fee is $50 - WAIVED THIS WEEK! APPLY FOR FREE!
- If application is approved, there is a $100 Lease prep fee.
- We do credit checks.
- Sorry, no smokers - no cannabis - no vaping - The use of tobacco and/or cannabis products is prohibited anywhere on the property. Please don't apply if you smoke or use pot.

238-19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit have any available units?
1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit have?
Some of 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit is pet friendly.
Does 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit offers parking.
Does 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit have a pool?
No, 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit have accessible units?
No, 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit does not have units with dishwashers.

