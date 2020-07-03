1245 Lafayette St. 3rd floor unit

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan bocce court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities bocce court parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $1,000

Pets Policy: Up to 2 pets OK w/ addtl fees

Laundry: Shared

Property Type: Apartment



DESCRIPTION

________________________________________

The Winstead Arms is a three-story, 14-unit walkup (no security door, no elevator) only a block to Cheesman Park. Walk to King Soopers, DazBog, restaurants, bars, dry cleaners - and only 2 blocks from 2 RTD stops.



Your new home is painted in neutral tones and has beautiful faux oak flooring throughout (with carpet in the bedroom). This 1 bdrm apartment in East Capitol Hill / Cheesman Park is available for immediate move in - and your app fee is WAIVED this week -- apply for free!



Your new apartment is on the3rd floor and features plenty of sunlight throughout. Three good-sized closets for your stuff; A/C unit in the living room keep you cool; microwave; vinly plank flooring throughout except fir tile floor in the bathroom; ceiling fans in the dining area and bedroom. Optional $40/month off-street parking available.



LEASE TERMS

________________________________________

- Minimum 1-year lease.

- Tenant pays $35 for common-area utilities, which covers water, sewer, trash, heat, gas and building electric

- Wifi (5Ghz) included.

- Tenant pays electric.

- Optional $40/month off-street parking.

- Up to two well-behaved adult dogs / cats OK with additional fees and restrictions -- please ask for details.

- Application fee is $50 - WAIVED THIS WEEK! APPLY FOR FREE!

- If application is approved, there is a $100 Lease prep fee.

- We do credit checks.

- Sorry, no smokers - no cannabis - no vaping - The use of tobacco and/or cannabis products is prohibited anywhere on the property. Please don't apply if you smoke or use pot.



238-19