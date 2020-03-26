All apartments in Denver
1243 N Washington St Apt 306

1243 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1243 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
BEAUTIFUL One-Bedroom Condo in the heart of the Very Desirable CAPITAL HILL neighborhood ~ Completely REMODELED ~ The New Gourmet KITCHEN includes Stainless Steel Appliances (a super quiet Dishwasher, a glass-top Stove w/ Convection Oven, a French-Door Refrigerator with filtered-water & ice-maker) plus Lots of Cabinet Space, Filtered Water at the Sink, and Butcher-Block Wood Counter Eating Space ~ also Wood Floors, Lovely Living Room, a Good-sized Bedroom, a Remodeled Bathroom ~ Large Foyer with two Closets (one for storage, and one for coats) ~ Air Conditioning ~ One Assigned OFF-STREET PARKING ~ Elevator in Building ~ on-site Laundry ~ FREE Heat, Water, Trash ~ pay Only Electric ~ Sorry no pets.

FANTASTIC LOCATION ~ Walk to Everything: shops on 13, 14th, Colfax, Lincoln/Broadway Entertainment District ~ Close to Bus, Downtown Denver, Cheesman Park, Denver Botanical Gardens, and more.

AVAILABLE: May 20 to June 1
LOCATION: 1243 Washington St, Denver
RENT: $1395
DEPOSIT: $1395
TERM: 12 month lease
(no smoking, no pot, no pets)

For a Showing call Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 have any available units?
1243 N Washington St Apt 306 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 have?
Some of 1243 N Washington St Apt 306's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 currently offering any rent specials?
1243 N Washington St Apt 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 pet-friendly?
No, 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 offer parking?
Yes, 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 offers parking.
Does 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 have a pool?
No, 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 does not have a pool.
Does 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 have accessible units?
No, 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1243 N Washington St Apt 306 has units with dishwashers.
