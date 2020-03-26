1243 N Washington St Apt 306

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL One-Bedroom Condo in the heart of the Very Desirable CAPITAL HILL neighborhood ~ Completely REMODELED ~ The New Gourmet KITCHEN includes Stainless Steel Appliances (a super quiet Dishwasher, a glass-top Stove w/ Convection Oven, a French-Door Refrigerator with filtered-water & ice-maker) plus Lots of Cabinet Space, Filtered Water at the Sink, and Butcher-Block Wood Counter Eating Space ~ also Wood Floors, Lovely Living Room, a Good-sized Bedroom, a Remodeled Bathroom ~ Large Foyer with two Closets (one for storage, and one for coats) ~ Air Conditioning ~ One Assigned OFF-STREET PARKING ~ Elevator in Building ~ on-site Laundry ~ FREE Heat, Water, Trash ~ pay Only Electric ~ Sorry no pets.
FANTASTIC LOCATION ~ Walk to Everything: shops on 13, 14th, Colfax, Lincoln/Broadway Entertainment District ~ Close to Bus, Downtown Denver, Cheesman Park, Denver Botanical Gardens, and more.
AVAILABLE: May 20 to June 1
LOCATION: 1243 Washington St, Denver
RENT: $1395
DEPOSIT: $1395
TERM: 12 month lease
(no smoking, no pot, no pets)
For a Showing call Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378.