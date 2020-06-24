1239 Tennyson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Modern Town Home just minutes from Sloan's Lake and Downtown Denver!



AVAILABILITY DATE: January 15, 2020. Flexible start dates.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats negotiable



* Great location with easy access to Downtown Denver and the Highlands!

* 2 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms

* Modern finishes throughout

* Roof-top patio with great views!

* Attached 1-car garage

* Front Loading Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, street parking as available

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water, sewer

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: N/A

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unknown



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*