1239 Tennyson Street

Amenities
Modern Town Home just minutes from Sloan's Lake and Downtown Denver!
AVAILABILITY DATE: January 15, 2020. Flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats negotiable
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Great location with easy access to Downtown Denver and the Highlands!
* 2 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms
* Modern finishes throughout
* Roof-top patio with great views!
* Attached 1-car garage
* Front Loading Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, street parking as available
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water, sewer
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unknown
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*