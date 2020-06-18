1238 South Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80223 Ruby Hill
1238 South Wyandot Way Available 07/01/20 Great Family Home in Denver - This 4 bed 2 bath home with plenty of storage is situated on a quite street just 10mins South West of Downtown Denver. 3 bedrooms up and 1 down with an oversized detached double garage the could comfortably fit two oversized trucks in and still offer plenty of additional storage. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout are a highlighted feature inside the home and the large exterior patio would be perfect to enjoy the best times a CO Summer can offer. Schedule a showing online or call for more information today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1238 South Wyandot Way have any available units?
1238 South Wyandot Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 South Wyandot Way have?
Some of 1238 South Wyandot Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 South Wyandot Way currently offering any rent specials?
1238 South Wyandot Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 South Wyandot Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1238 South Wyandot Way is pet friendly.
Does 1238 South Wyandot Way offer parking?
Yes, 1238 South Wyandot Way does offer parking.
Does 1238 South Wyandot Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 South Wyandot Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 South Wyandot Way have a pool?
No, 1238 South Wyandot Way does not have a pool.
Does 1238 South Wyandot Way have accessible units?
No, 1238 South Wyandot Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 South Wyandot Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 South Wyandot Way does not have units with dishwashers.