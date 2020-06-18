Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1238 South Wyandot Way Available 07/01/20 Great Family Home in Denver - This 4 bed 2 bath home with plenty of storage is situated on a quite street just 10mins South West of Downtown Denver. 3 bedrooms up and 1 down with an oversized detached double garage the could comfortably fit two oversized trucks in and still offer plenty of additional storage. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout are a highlighted feature inside the home and the large exterior patio would be perfect to enjoy the best times a CO Summer can offer. Schedule a showing online or call for more information today.



(RLNE5690463)