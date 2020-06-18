All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1238 South Wyandot Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1238 South Wyandot Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1238 South Wyandot Way

1238 South Wyandot Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Ruby Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1238 South Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1238 South Wyandot Way Available 07/01/20 Great Family Home in Denver - This 4 bed 2 bath home with plenty of storage is situated on a quite street just 10mins South West of Downtown Denver. 3 bedrooms up and 1 down with an oversized detached double garage the could comfortably fit two oversized trucks in and still offer plenty of additional storage. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout are a highlighted feature inside the home and the large exterior patio would be perfect to enjoy the best times a CO Summer can offer. Schedule a showing online or call for more information today.

(RLNE5690463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 South Wyandot Way have any available units?
1238 South Wyandot Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 South Wyandot Way have?
Some of 1238 South Wyandot Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 South Wyandot Way currently offering any rent specials?
1238 South Wyandot Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 South Wyandot Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1238 South Wyandot Way is pet friendly.
Does 1238 South Wyandot Way offer parking?
Yes, 1238 South Wyandot Way does offer parking.
Does 1238 South Wyandot Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 South Wyandot Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 South Wyandot Way have a pool?
No, 1238 South Wyandot Way does not have a pool.
Does 1238 South Wyandot Way have accessible units?
No, 1238 South Wyandot Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 South Wyandot Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 South Wyandot Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University