1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy the urban lifestyle in this large 1 bedroom condo on the 4th floor in Capitol Hill. Lots of updates including fresh paint and remodeled kitchen features new refrigerator, new cabinets, butcher block counter tops, and new tile/back splash. Separate dining area leads to family room with cork flooring, AC-room and wood burning fireplace. Ample storage and closets, updated full bathroom, tiled entry, and private west facing balcony with spectacular view of the Denver skyline! Great location on a tree lined street, within walking distance to shops, entertainment, restaurants, grocery stores, near Cheesman Park, Botanical gardens, Cherry Creek and easy access to downtown. Amenities include full-time, live-in resident manager, one reserved off-street parking space, shared laundry room on each floor, club room, exercise equipment. Indoor pool has been renovated. Fenced patio area with gas grill, misters and pergola. Rent includes trash, recycling, baseboard radiator heat. Dogs okay pending approval and pet deposit. NO CATS.