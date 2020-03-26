All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410

1233 North Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1233 North Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the urban lifestyle in this large 1 bedroom condo on the 4th floor in Capitol Hill. Lots of updates including fresh paint and remodeled kitchen features new refrigerator, new cabinets, butcher block counter tops, and new tile/back splash. Separate dining area leads to family room with cork flooring, AC-room and wood burning fireplace. Ample storage and closets, updated full bathroom, tiled entry, and private west facing balcony with spectacular view of the Denver skyline! Great location on a tree lined street, within walking distance to shops, entertainment, restaurants, grocery stores, near Cheesman Park, Botanical gardens, Cherry Creek and easy access to downtown. Amenities include full-time, live-in resident manager, one reserved off-street parking space, shared laundry room on each floor, club room, exercise equipment. Indoor pool has been renovated. Fenced patio area with gas grill, misters and pergola. Rent includes trash, recycling, baseboard radiator heat. Dogs okay pending approval and pet deposit. NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 have any available units?
1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 have?
Some of 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 currently offering any rent specials?
1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 is pet friendly.
Does 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 offer parking?
Yes, 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 offers parking.
Does 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 have a pool?
Yes, 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 has a pool.
Does 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 have accessible units?
No, 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University