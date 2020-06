Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

This one bedroom rowhome in Highlands neighborhood of Denver is updated and a perfect location. It is situated on a quiet block with a small park across the street but very close proximity to the great restaurants, bars, theatres, and galleries of Highlands. The rowhome is only minutes from I-25, I-70 as well as the light rail station with newly opened train lines for trafficless commutes to all parts of the city.

Very comfortable updated rowhome in hot NW Denver neighborhood