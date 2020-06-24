123 E Exposition Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 24hr maintenance

Come make this 1905 charming Rowhouse your new home. In the heart of all that is going on Broadway. Just steps away from the Broadway light rail station, public transportation, night life, restaurants and bars. An easy communte right over to Wash Park to enjoy on those beautiful evenings and weekends. Plus Easy I-25 access.



This home is available TODAY!



This private rowhouse is filled with charm and classic architectural features and intricate woodwork. Hardwood floors throughout the living space and comfy carpeting in the bedroom.



Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.



The basement has some good space for storage and includes a private washer and dryer. There is a personal deck off the back of the unit for enjoying those 300+ days of sunshine in Denver.



Come check out this place and make it your next home. Available NOW! Don't wait on this opportunity for your own place.



Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash)/ $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Sorry, NO PETS / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:



http://pmielevation.info/123-EXPOSITION-AVE-360TOUR



PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET



Frequently Asked Questions:



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Now!



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Allowed



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]



Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo



Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)



Complete all of the Required Information



Hit Submit



Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application



Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY



MOVE-IN SPECIALS / PROMOTIONS: Immediate Move-In Available



More Information:



Income Requirements: Minimum of three times the rent charged on the residence with Verifiable Proof of Income (Min. 2 months of paystubs or 2 years of tax returns if self-employed/1099 or Offer Letter for Future Employment).



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:



Application Fee - $40 per Adult



Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month



Pet Application Fees - $20



Pet Initiation Fee - $200



Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet



Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)



Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)



$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only



$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)



Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant



First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries



GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:



Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee



LEASE DURATION: 12-Month Minimum



HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*