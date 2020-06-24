All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 123 E Exposition Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
123 E Exposition Ave
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:20 AM

123 E Exposition Ave

123 East Exposition Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

123 East Exposition Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
Come make this 1905 charming Rowhouse your new home. In the heart of all that is going on Broadway. Just steps away from the Broadway light rail station, public transportation, night life, restaurants and bars. An easy communte right over to Wash Park to enjoy on those beautiful evenings and weekends. Plus Easy I-25 access.

This home is available TODAY!

This private rowhouse is filled with charm and classic architectural features and intricate woodwork. Hardwood floors throughout the living space and comfy carpeting in the bedroom.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

The basement has some good space for storage and includes a private washer and dryer. There is a personal deck off the back of the unit for enjoying those 300+ days of sunshine in Denver.

Come check out this place and make it your next home. Available NOW! Don't wait on this opportunity for your own place.

Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash)/ $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Sorry, NO PETS / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/123-EXPOSITION-AVE-360TOUR

PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Now!

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Allowed

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]

Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo

Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)

Complete all of the Required Information

Hit Submit

Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application

Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

MOVE-IN SPECIALS / PROMOTIONS: Immediate Move-In Available

More Information:

Income Requirements: Minimum of three times the rent charged on the residence with Verifiable Proof of Income (Min. 2 months of paystubs or 2 years of tax returns if self-employed/1099 or Offer Letter for Future Employment).

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only

$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)

Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: 12-Month Minimum

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 E Exposition Ave have any available units?
123 E Exposition Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 E Exposition Ave have?
Some of 123 E Exposition Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 E Exposition Ave currently offering any rent specials?
123 E Exposition Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 E Exposition Ave pet-friendly?
No, 123 E Exposition Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 123 E Exposition Ave offer parking?
No, 123 E Exposition Ave does not offer parking.
Does 123 E Exposition Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 E Exposition Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 E Exposition Ave have a pool?
No, 123 E Exposition Ave does not have a pool.
Does 123 E Exposition Ave have accessible units?
No, 123 E Exposition Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 123 E Exposition Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 E Exposition Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Columbine East
1201 Columbine St
Denver, CO 80206
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University