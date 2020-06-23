All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

1225 Yosemite St

1225 North Yosemite Street · No Longer Available
Location

1225 North Yosemite Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
community garden
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/881d770074 ---- Lots of closet space Located next to community garden Lowry dining and nightlife only 5 minutes by car Off-street parking On-site laundry Less than two blocks from high-frequency bus route offering direct service to downtown Denver 1 Assigned parking space included $700 Security deposit $40 Monthly utility fee (covers use of water, sewage, trash) - Tenant billed separately for electric No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images shown are of a similar unit - exact finishes, colors, & appliance brands are subject to change - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Yosemite St have any available units?
1225 Yosemite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Yosemite St have?
Some of 1225 Yosemite St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Yosemite St currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Yosemite St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Yosemite St pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Yosemite St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1225 Yosemite St offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Yosemite St does offer parking.
Does 1225 Yosemite St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Yosemite St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Yosemite St have a pool?
No, 1225 Yosemite St does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Yosemite St have accessible units?
No, 1225 Yosemite St does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Yosemite St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Yosemite St does not have units with dishwashers.
