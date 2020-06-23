1225 Yosemite St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities community garden on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/881d770074 ---- Lots of closet space Located next to community garden Lowry dining and nightlife only 5 minutes by car Off-street parking On-site laundry Less than two blocks from high-frequency bus route offering direct service to downtown Denver 1 Assigned parking space included $700 Security deposit $40 Monthly utility fee (covers use of water, sewage, trash) - Tenant billed separately for electric No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images shown are of a similar unit - exact finishes, colors, & appliance brands are subject to change - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300