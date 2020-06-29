1222 Pennsylvania Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Come live in heart of Capitol Hill in a beautiful condo waiting for just for you! Unit features antique detailed woodwork, hardwood flooring throughout, windows in all directions allowing abundant natural light, and two parking spots in a detached garage. Master suite includes a huge walk-in closet, jacuzzi bathtub, and double vanity.



Unwind at the end of your day and watch the Colorado lipstick sunsets from the comfort of a private balcony, or join the building's small community spaces for grilling and/or people-watching.



Building is the home of two older dogs in other units. Perspective pets will need to be interviewed along with their owners. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash fees. Tenant to pay for gas, electricity, and internet.