All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1222 Pennsylvania Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1222 Pennsylvania Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

1222 Pennsylvania Street

1222 Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1222 Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Come live in heart of Capitol Hill in a beautiful condo waiting for just for you! Unit features antique detailed woodwork, hardwood flooring throughout, windows in all directions allowing abundant natural light, and two parking spots in a detached garage. Master suite includes a huge walk-in closet, jacuzzi bathtub, and double vanity.

Unwind at the end of your day and watch the Colorado lipstick sunsets from the comfort of a private balcony, or join the building's small community spaces for grilling and/or people-watching.

Building is the home of two older dogs in other units. Perspective pets will need to be interviewed along with their owners. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash fees. Tenant to pay for gas, electricity, and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Pennsylvania Street have any available units?
1222 Pennsylvania Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Pennsylvania Street have?
Some of 1222 Pennsylvania Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Pennsylvania Street currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Pennsylvania Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Pennsylvania Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Pennsylvania Street is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Pennsylvania Street offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Pennsylvania Street offers parking.
Does 1222 Pennsylvania Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 Pennsylvania Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Pennsylvania Street have a pool?
No, 1222 Pennsylvania Street does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Pennsylvania Street have accessible units?
No, 1222 Pennsylvania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Pennsylvania Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 Pennsylvania Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University