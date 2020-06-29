All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

1211 South Columbine Street

1211 South Columbine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1211 South Columbine Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The perfect home in Cory-Merrill! Only a few short blocks from Wash Park, this beautiful , updated home offers you many options to best suit your stay! With new appliances and updates this home is offered with a 6 month lease term. Hard wood floors, covered porch and 2 car detached garage, pets are welcomed with pet deposit. This home has everything you need. Text for a private showing!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1211-s-columbine-st-denver-co-80210-usa/50f13d58-392b-4eda-b209-a874b707872a

(RLNE5155313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

