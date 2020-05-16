All apartments in Denver
1209 W 37th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1209 W 37th Ave

1209 West 37th Avenue · (720) 370-0406
Location

1209 West 37th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 W 37th Ave · Avail. Jul 27

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
online portal
1209 W 37th Ave Available 07/27/20 Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Highlands Condo, Walking Distance to LOHI - Splendid two bedroom condo, located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Updated with modern appliances and fixtures throughout. Walk to boutiques shops, restaurants, breweries, parks and so much more. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Water, Sewer and Trash included in the rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Representative/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3331822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 W 37th Ave have any available units?
1209 W 37th Ave has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 W 37th Ave have?
Some of 1209 W 37th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 W 37th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1209 W 37th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 W 37th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 W 37th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1209 W 37th Ave offer parking?
No, 1209 W 37th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1209 W 37th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 W 37th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 W 37th Ave have a pool?
No, 1209 W 37th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1209 W 37th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1209 W 37th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 W 37th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 W 37th Ave has units with dishwashers.
