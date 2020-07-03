All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:22 PM

1207 East 26th Avenue

1207 East 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1207 East 26th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Furnished Rowhome in Unbeatable Denver Location!

AVAILABILITY DATE: December 01, 2019 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats negotiable

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Great Denver location near Uptown, Rino, restaurants, breweries, boutiques and more!
* 2 bed/ 2 bath
* Fully furnished!!! Décor optional
* Modern updates throughout
* Gorgeous open kitchen with gas range and stainless appliances
* Stunning hardwood floors on main level
* Newer windows
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: Yes
PROPERTY TYPE: Row Home, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Water
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility (front yard)
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 (varies seasonally)

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 East 26th Avenue have any available units?
1207 East 26th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 East 26th Avenue have?
Some of 1207 East 26th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 East 26th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1207 East 26th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 East 26th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 East 26th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1207 East 26th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1207 East 26th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1207 East 26th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 East 26th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 East 26th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1207 East 26th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1207 East 26th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1207 East 26th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 East 26th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 East 26th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

