1207 East 26th Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous Furnished Rowhome in Unbeatable Denver Location!
AVAILABILITY DATE: December 01, 2019 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats negotiable
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Great Denver location near Uptown, Rino, restaurants, breweries, boutiques and more!
* 2 bed/ 2 bath
* Fully furnished!!! Décor optional
* Modern updates throughout
* Gorgeous open kitchen with gas range and stainless appliances
* Stunning hardwood floors on main level
* Newer windows
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: Yes
PROPERTY TYPE: Row Home, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Water
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility (front yard)
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 (varies seasonally)
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*