1207 East 26th Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Furnished Rowhome in Unbeatable Denver Location!



AVAILABILITY DATE: December 01, 2019 or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats negotiable



* Great Denver location near Uptown, Rino, restaurants, breweries, boutiques and more!

* 2 bed/ 2 bath

* Fully furnished!!! Décor optional

* Modern updates throughout

* Gorgeous open kitchen with gas range and stainless appliances

* Stunning hardwood floors on main level

* Newer windows

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: Yes

PROPERTY TYPE: Row Home, attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Water

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility (front yard)

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 (varies seasonally)



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*