---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c0c596084 ---- Contact Us Rio-Real Estate Leasing | Windsor 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com Stunning Studio Apartment in the Heart of Capitol Hill! Must See!! 1205 Washington St. Denver, CO 80203 Rent: Unit B5 - $850 Available: October 11th, 2019 Studio, 1 Bathroom 300 sq. ft. Unit Details: - Great Closet Space - Good Size Window! - Walk in Closet! - Small building - Shared laundry on-site - Bike Room! - Walk to Trader Joe's, King Soopers, Jellys, and so much more!! 1205 Washington St. Unit B5 12-Month Lease Unit: 205 Rent: $900 Unit B5 Rent: $850 $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and electric.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) NO PETS, PLEASE! QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Must make twice the amount of rent per month 2. Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) 3. No Evictions. 4. No Collections. 5. No Rental Debt 6. No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check *We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing.*