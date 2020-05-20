All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1205 Washington St

1205 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1205 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bike storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c0c596084 ---- Contact Us Rio-Real Estate Leasing | Windsor 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com Stunning Studio Apartment in the Heart of Capitol Hill! Must See!! 1205 Washington St. Denver, CO 80203 Rent: Unit B5 - $850 Available: October 11th, 2019 Studio, 1 Bathroom 300 sq. ft. Unit Details: - Great Closet Space - Good Size Window! - Walk in Closet! - Small building - Shared laundry on-site - Bike Room! - Walk to Trader Joe's, King Soopers, Jellys, and so much more!! 1205 Washington St. Unit B5 12-Month Lease Unit: 205 Rent: $900 Unit B5 Rent: $850 $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and electric.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) NO PETS, PLEASE! QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Must make twice the amount of rent per month 2. Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) 3. No Evictions. 4. No Collections. 5. No Rental Debt 6. No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check *We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Washington St have any available units?
1205 Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Washington St have?
Some of 1205 Washington St's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1205 Washington St offer parking?
No, 1205 Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Washington St have a pool?
No, 1205 Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 1205 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.

