Denver, CO
1202 Logan St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1202 Logan St

1202 North Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1202 North Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49b98fc063 ---- Gorgeous granite counter-tops Dishwasher Laundry on site Dining area Stainless steel appliances Free Wifi Air conditioning unit Marble-tiled bath $75 Reserved parking space (if available) 90 Walk Score $45 App fee $50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electric $600 Security deposit No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar one bedroom unit - exact finishes & colors are subject to change - Thanks for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Logan St have any available units?
1202 Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Logan St have?
Some of 1202 Logan St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Logan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Logan St pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Logan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1202 Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Logan St does offer parking.
Does 1202 Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Logan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Logan St have a pool?
No, 1202 Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Logan St have accessible units?
No, 1202 Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Logan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Logan St has units with dishwashers.
