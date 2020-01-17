1201 Galapago St #110

Amenities

Amazing 2 Bed 1 Bath with premium amenities - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in the Parkway community right in the heart of Denver. Quick and easy access to the best of Denver! 2 blocks from the light rail, a short walk to Auraria Campus, access to all Parkway amenities including: pool, hot tub, an amazing workout facility, free yoga and fitness classes, business center, tanning beds, theater access to grills and fully-equipped picnic areas, free shuttle downtown. This unit has central heat and air conditioning, washer/dryer, newer appliances, dishwasher, balcony, and reserved parking.



This complex is very well cared for and quiet. Owner paid HOA covering your snow removal, grounds, and exterior maintenance as well as access to all amenities.



