1201 Galapago St #110
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

1201 Galapago St #110

1201 Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
yoga
Amazing 2 Bed 1 Bath with premium amenities - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in the Parkway community right in the heart of Denver. Quick and easy access to the best of Denver! 2 blocks from the light rail, a short walk to Auraria Campus, access to all Parkway amenities including: pool, hot tub, an amazing workout facility, free yoga and fitness classes, business center, tanning beds, theater access to grills and fully-equipped picnic areas, free shuttle downtown. This unit has central heat and air conditioning, washer/dryer, newer appliances, dishwasher, balcony, and reserved parking.

This complex is very well cared for and quiet. Owner paid HOA covering your snow removal, grounds, and exterior maintenance as well as access to all amenities.

For more information about the property or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. TEXT: Properties Plus your FIRST and LAST name along with the Address you are interested in (1201 Galapago St #110) to 877-428-2568

2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information

3. CALL: Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

(RLNE4940246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Galapago St #110 have any available units?
1201 Galapago St #110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Galapago St #110 have?
Some of 1201 Galapago St #110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Galapago St #110 currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Galapago St #110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Galapago St #110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Galapago St #110 is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Galapago St #110 offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Galapago St #110 offers parking.
Does 1201 Galapago St #110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Galapago St #110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Galapago St #110 have a pool?
Yes, 1201 Galapago St #110 has a pool.
Does 1201 Galapago St #110 have accessible units?
No, 1201 Galapago St #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Galapago St #110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Galapago St #110 has units with dishwashers.
