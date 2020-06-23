All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

1180 Colorado Blvd

1180 Colorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1180 Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO 80206
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27d30bd03a ----
Top-floor apartment with off-street parking and central air!

ULTRA-FAST WIRELESS INTERNET PROVIDED BY ALPHA WiFi! STREAM MOVIES AND MORE!

AVAILABLE NOW!!

Contact us:
303-733-0487
leasing@rio-realestate.com

**PICTURES MAY NOT BE OF ACTUAL UNIT, BUT OF A SIMILAR UNIT*

-Covered and Off-street Parking Available on a First-Come-First-Serve Basis
-Radiator Heating and Building Swamp Cooler for the Summer
-Laundry Onsite
-Hardwood Flooring
-Blocks from Trader Joe\'s, Starbucks, Chipotle, Swing Tai, Dae Gee, Chiba hut, Bar Car and more!!

1180 Colorado Blvd #35
12-Month Lease
$1135 Rent
$65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge,WIFI and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.)
$400 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee (per person)
Dogs- $150 one-time pet fee $40 per month dog rent
Cats- $100 One time cat fee (up to 2 cats okay) $30 per month cat rent per cat

Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Contact us:
303-733-0487
leasing@rio-realestate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 Colorado Blvd have any available units?
1180 Colorado Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 Colorado Blvd have?
Some of 1180 Colorado Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 Colorado Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1180 Colorado Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 Colorado Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1180 Colorado Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1180 Colorado Blvd offer parking?
No, 1180 Colorado Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1180 Colorado Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1180 Colorado Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 Colorado Blvd have a pool?
No, 1180 Colorado Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1180 Colorado Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1180 Colorado Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 Colorado Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1180 Colorado Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
