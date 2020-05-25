All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1175 Vine Street Unit 304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1175 Vine Street Unit 304
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1175 Vine Street Unit 304

1175 Vine St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1175 Vine St, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
pool
Affordable 1BD, 1BA Cheesman Park Condo with Private Balcony, Access to Pool and Gym - One block from Cheesman Park and Denver Botanic Gardens. Walk to multiple restaurants, coffee shops, and bars nearby and close to City Park and Congress Park. Water, sewer, and trash is included. Visit Keyrenterdenver.com to schedule a tour.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets.
*HOA move-in fee of $75.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Agent: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5055982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 have any available units?
1175 Vine Street Unit 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 have?
Some of 1175 Vine Street Unit 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Vine Street Unit 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 pet-friendly?
No, 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 offer parking?
No, 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 does not offer parking.
Does 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 have a pool?
Yes, 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 has a pool.
Does 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 Vine Street Unit 304 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University