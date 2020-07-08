Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1175 Lipan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1175 Lipan Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1175 Lipan Street
1175 Lipan Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1175 Lipan Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath House In The Heart Of Denver! More Pictures coming soon! - Adam 720-201-6187
adam.unger@realatlas.com
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
(RLNE5765208)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1175 Lipan Street have any available units?
1175 Lipan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 1175 Lipan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Lipan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Lipan Street pet-friendly?
No, 1175 Lipan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 1175 Lipan Street offer parking?
No, 1175 Lipan Street does not offer parking.
Does 1175 Lipan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Lipan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Lipan Street have a pool?
No, 1175 Lipan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Lipan Street have accessible units?
No, 1175 Lipan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Lipan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 Lipan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 Lipan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 Lipan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Similar Pages
Denver 1 Bedrooms
Denver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with Parking
Denver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Denver
Capitol Hill
Five Points
Hampden
Speer
Hampden South
Virginia Village
Highland
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Community College of Denver
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University