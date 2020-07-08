All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1175 Lipan Street

1175 Lipan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1175 Lipan Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath House In The Heart Of Denver! More Pictures coming soon! - Adam 720-201-6187
adam.unger@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

(RLNE5765208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Lipan Street have any available units?
1175 Lipan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1175 Lipan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Lipan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Lipan Street pet-friendly?
No, 1175 Lipan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1175 Lipan Street offer parking?
No, 1175 Lipan Street does not offer parking.
Does 1175 Lipan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Lipan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Lipan Street have a pool?
No, 1175 Lipan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Lipan Street have accessible units?
No, 1175 Lipan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Lipan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 Lipan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 Lipan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 Lipan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

