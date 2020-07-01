117 E Iliff Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nice Garden Level Apartment - Ready for Move In April 1st. 1 bed, 1 bath. Rent Includes water, trash and sewer. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity and any extras. Landlord handles exterior maintenance, snow removal, etc. Great location with easy access to south broadway, DU area, Downtown Denver, parks, recreation and public transportation. Shared Coin Op Laundry On Site.



Available for Move In April 1st. No Pets. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.



Amenities: Shared Laundry