All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 117 E Iliff Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
117 E Iliff Ave
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:49 AM

117 E Iliff Ave

117 E Iliff Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

117 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice Garden Level Apartment - Ready for Move In April 1st. 1 bed, 1 bath. Rent Includes water, trash and sewer. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity and any extras. Landlord handles exterior maintenance, snow removal, etc. Great location with easy access to south broadway, DU area, Downtown Denver, parks, recreation and public transportation. Shared Coin Op Laundry On Site.

Available for Move In April 1st. No Pets. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Shared Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 E Iliff Ave have any available units?
117 E Iliff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 117 E Iliff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
117 E Iliff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 E Iliff Ave pet-friendly?
No, 117 E Iliff Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 117 E Iliff Ave offer parking?
No, 117 E Iliff Ave does not offer parking.
Does 117 E Iliff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 E Iliff Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 E Iliff Ave have a pool?
No, 117 E Iliff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 117 E Iliff Ave have accessible units?
No, 117 E Iliff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 117 E Iliff Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 E Iliff Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 E Iliff Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 E Iliff Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan20th
2080 California Street
Denver, CO 80205
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University