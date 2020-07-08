1155 Clayton St Apt 5

Amenities

This 1956 Charming Denver Apartment Home has everything you need in Congress Park Neighborhood with convenient access to Cheeseman Park, Denver Botanic Gardens, and so much more!



AVAIL 07/15/2020



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Details:

1BR/1BA

Galley Style Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances

Bar Top, Great for Entertaining!

LOCATION! Heart of Congress Park Neighborhood- so much to do!

Large Windows for Natural Light

Tons of Charm and Character

658 Square Feet

Well Preserved Since 1956

Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained

Washer/Dryer

Off Street Parking upon Availability



Nearby grocery stores include 12th St Market, Trader Joe's, Sprouts Farmers Market. Nearby restaurants include Barolo Grill, Denver Biscuit Company, and Pinche Tacos. Nearby coffee shops include Downpours Coffee, Starbucks, and Hooked on Colfax. Nearby parks include Congress Park, City Park, and Cheeseman Park. Incredible bike and walk score!



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max, 40 pounds or less)



Resident Utilities: Xcel Electric, $50 Flat Fee for Water/Sewer/Gas, & Cable/Internet. TRASH INCLUDED!



$1,295 Rent/month - $1,295 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.