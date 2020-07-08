All apartments in Denver
1155 Clayton St Apt 5

1155 Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1155 Clayton Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
This 1956 Charming Denver Apartment Home has everything you need in Congress Park Neighborhood with convenient access to Cheeseman Park, Denver Botanic Gardens, and so much more!

AVAIL 07/15/2020

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
1BR/1BA
Galley Style Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances
Bar Top, Great for Entertaining!
LOCATION! Heart of Congress Park Neighborhood- so much to do!
Large Windows for Natural Light
Tons of Charm and Character
658 Square Feet
Well Preserved Since 1956
Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained
Washer/Dryer
Off Street Parking upon Availability

Nearby grocery stores include 12th St Market, Trader Joe's, Sprouts Farmers Market. Nearby restaurants include Barolo Grill, Denver Biscuit Company, and Pinche Tacos. Nearby coffee shops include Downpours Coffee, Starbucks, and Hooked on Colfax. Nearby parks include Congress Park, City Park, and Cheeseman Park. Incredible bike and walk score!

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max, 40 pounds or less)

Resident Utilities: Xcel Electric, $50 Flat Fee for Water/Sewer/Gas, & Cable/Internet. TRASH INCLUDED!

$1,295 Rent/month - $1,295 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 have any available units?
1155 Clayton St Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 have?
Some of 1155 Clayton St Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Clayton St Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 offers parking.
Does 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 Clayton St Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
