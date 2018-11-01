Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking

AWESOME 1BR APT NEAR DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS!

- Walking Distance to Denver Botanic Gardens

- Minutes from Downtown by Car

- Corner Unit

- Hardwood Floors

- Lots of Closet Space

- Lots of Natural Light



AVAILABLE MAY 10th!!



12-Month Lease

$1100 Rent

$50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.)

$35 Optional Parking Space

$400 Security Deposit

$45 Application Fee (per person)

$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.)

$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.)



CONTACT US:

RIO Real Estate

Leasing |

leasing@rio-realestate.com

Phone: 303.733.0487



If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1139 York St). Due to high call volume, please leave a voicemail if prompted.



Thank you very much for your time and interest!



