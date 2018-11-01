All apartments in Denver
1139 York St

1139 North York Street
Location

1139 North York Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/353b819046 ----
AWESOME 1BR APT NEAR DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS!
- Walking Distance to Denver Botanic Gardens
- Minutes from Downtown by Car
- Corner Unit
- Hardwood Floors
- Lots of Closet Space
- Lots of Natural Light

AVAILABLE MAY 10th!!

12-Month Lease
$1100 Rent
$50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.)
$35 Optional Parking Space
$400 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee (per person)
$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.)
$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.)

CONTACT US:
RIO Real Estate
Leasing |
leasing@rio-realestate.com
Phone: 303.733.0487

If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1139 York St). Due to high call volume, please leave a voicemail if prompted.

Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov's Park, Governer's Park, Govnr's Park, Governor's Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 York St have any available units?
1139 York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1139 York St currently offering any rent specials?
1139 York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 York St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1139 York St is pet friendly.
Does 1139 York St offer parking?
Yes, 1139 York St offers parking.
Does 1139 York St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 York St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 York St have a pool?
No, 1139 York St does not have a pool.
Does 1139 York St have accessible units?
No, 1139 York St does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 York St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 York St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 York St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 York St does not have units with air conditioning.

