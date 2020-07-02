1137 Columbine St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe48dd6069 ---- Congress Park Apartments offer seventeen 1-bedrooms, located in a quiet historic Denver neighborhood. This 3-story walkup has a side courtyard with seating, laundry facilities on-site, and bike storage. The apartments feature hardwood floors and renovations in select units, electric range, and in-wall air conditioners. Renovated units feature new flooring, lighting and paint schemes, as well as new kitchen appliances and bathrooms. Congress Park Apartments are pet-friendly — 2 pets are allowed with a 65-lb weight limit each. Please note: Photos may not be representative of all apartments. The Congress Park neighborhood is filled with some of Denver's finest architecture and gardens, and features local coffee shops and retailers, including Downpours Coffee, Sienna Wine Bar, Madison Street Grill, Wildflower gift shop, Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream, and Tattered Cover bookstore. Congress Park itself offers an outdoor pool and soccer field, and is several steps away from the Botanic Gardens.