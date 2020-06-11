All apartments in Denver
1136 N Washington St
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1136 N Washington St

1136 N Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

1136 N Washington St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/15/19 Newly renovated homes in the heart of Cap Hill! - Property Id: 120150

Beautiful 1880's Victorian in the heart of Capitol Hill, newly renovated with beautiful finishes, stainless steel appliances, and lots of little luxurious touches. Features large windows and skylights offering lots of natural light. Home is just one block from bars, restaurants and coffee shops and two blocks from a full-size grocery store! Also an ideal location if you work or spend time in Downtown; just a 10 minute walk away!

Landlord lives onsite, so no need to mess with a slow, unresponsive management company or deal with the headaches that can come with an absentee landlord. Apartments are also very private and quiet; all have private entrances, with the two ground floor units accessed off of a gated, landscaped courtyard (which has a grill for tenant use, too).

Shared laundry in the basement. Lots of extra storage for gear, skis, bikes, etc., available in the basement and garage at no extra charge.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 N Washington St have any available units?
1136 N Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 N Washington St have?
Some of 1136 N Washington St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 N Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
1136 N Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 N Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 N Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 1136 N Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 1136 N Washington St offers parking.
Does 1136 N Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 N Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 N Washington St have a pool?
No, 1136 N Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 1136 N Washington St have accessible units?
No, 1136 N Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 N Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 N Washington St has units with dishwashers.
