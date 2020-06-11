1136 N Washington St

Amenities

Available 05/15/19 Newly renovated homes in the heart of Cap Hill! - Property Id: 120150



Beautiful 1880's Victorian in the heart of Capitol Hill, newly renovated with beautiful finishes, stainless steel appliances, and lots of little luxurious touches. Features large windows and skylights offering lots of natural light. Home is just one block from bars, restaurants and coffee shops and two blocks from a full-size grocery store! Also an ideal location if you work or spend time in Downtown; just a 10 minute walk away!



Landlord lives onsite, so no need to mess with a slow, unresponsive management company or deal with the headaches that can come with an absentee landlord. Apartments are also very private and quiet; all have private entrances, with the two ground floor units accessed off of a gated, landscaped courtyard (which has a grill for tenant use, too).



Shared laundry in the basement. Lots of extra storage for gear, skis, bikes, etc., available in the basement and garage at no extra charge.

