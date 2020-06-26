1111 Osage Street Unit 30

Amenities
Industrial Style Loft at Lincoln Park, Walk to Light Rail and Downtown Denver - Open concept loft with access to one garage parking spot and an additional assigned off-street parking spot. Breweries, restaurants, grocery store, and RTD Light Rail Station within walking distance. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $100 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer, trash, two parking spots, and snow removal.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Agent: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
