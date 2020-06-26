1111 Osage Street Unit 30

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Industrial Style Loft at Lincoln Park, Walk to Light Rail and Downtown Denver - Open concept loft with access to one garage parking spot and an additional assigned off-street parking spot. Breweries, restaurants, grocery store, and RTD Light Rail Station within walking distance. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $100 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer, trash, two parking spots, and snow removal.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Agent: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



(RLNE3470453)